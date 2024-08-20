Russian Embassy Condemns UK Defense Minister’s Statement on Kursk

The Russian Embassy in London called the statements of the British Minister of Defense John Healey immoral. Earlier, he spoke about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region.

“We strongly condemn the statements made by British Defence Minister John Healey in the British press on 18 August. The Minister clumsily attempted to justify the actions of the Kyiv regime, including in the Kursk region, and London’s support for it against the backdrop of increased global tensions, using some considerations of Ukrainian self-defence and British security,” the embassy’s press service stressed.

Diplomats called Healy’s words “steeped in hypocrisy” because of London’s role in escalating the conflict in Ukraine and in the breakdown of peace talks with Russia.

Related materials:

Earlier, Healy allowed for strikes on Russia with weapons supplied to Ukraine

In July, Healey said the UK would not rule out Ukraine striking Russia with weapons supplied to Kyiv. “We provide weapons to Ukraine to protect its sovereignty. That does not rule out them striking targets in Russia, but that is something that the Ukrainians themselves should do,” he said, noting that such attacks should be carried out “within the parameters and boundaries of international humanitarian law.”

Former British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was also open to the idea of ​​allowing Ukraine to fire Western missiles at Russia. Amid reports that Washington had not blocked London’s request to allow Kyiv to fire long-range Storm Shadow missiles at Russia, he said Ukraine should be allowed to use the weapons.

Photo: Lewis Joly / AP

Zelensky explained the attack near Kursk by restrictions on the use of Western weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there would be no need for an attack on the Kursk region if the West lifted all restrictions on the use of weapons deep into Russian territory. He noted that the allies’ delay would help Russia’s offensive potential.

According to Zelensky, if the West had known in advance about Kyiv’s plans to attack the Russian region, they would have called it crossing “the reddest of all red lines.” Now, in his opinion, this “illusory concept” has fallen apart.

At the same time, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak reported that Ukraine had failed to convince Western allies to allow the use of weapons they had provided to strike at Russian territory after the attack on the Kursk region. “This offensive does not change the West’s position on countering escalation,” he noted.