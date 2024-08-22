Akhmat special forces were subjected to a gas attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The Ukrainian army used gas weapons in the Kursk region. This was reported by the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” with the call sign Aid in his Telegram channel.

It is specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the fighters of “Akhmat” with gas weapons. The corresponding video was published by the commander. “Thank you for the night treat,” he wrote.

In the released footage, the special forces are wearing gas masks. One of the fighters says they were “attacked with gas again.”

Alaudinov responded to the report of the death of one of the Akhmat commanders

Earlier, Major General Apti Alaudinov denied reports of the alleged death of one of the commanders of the Akhmat special forces unit, call sign Shustry. During a conversation with RT military correspondent Sargon Khadaya, he contacted the serviceman.

Photo: Alexey Belkin / news.ru / Globallookpress.com

Alaudinov contacted Shustry via video link and showed his interlocutor on camera. “Shustry is more alive than all the living,” the general said. During the conversation, Shustry also reported on the performance of combat missions in his assigned area of ​​responsibility.

Photos of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers killed after meeting with Akhmat fighters have emerged

Earlier, footage of killed Ukrainian servicemen appeared on the Telegram channel “First Assault (Group of the “Pitersky” Special Forces “Akhmat”)”. According to the source, the Ukrainian Armed Forces military met with “Akhmat” fighters on the battlefield.

The photographs show Ukrainian soldiers with traces of burning and damage from shrapnel or bullets. Some of the bodies are severely mutilated. The author of the channel claims that the fighters shown in the pictures served in the 61st brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The fighting in the Kursk region has been going on for over two weeks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces penetrated the Russian border region on August 6, attacking Sudzha. The region has now been placed under a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) regime and a federal emergency regime.