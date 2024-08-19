Alaudinov announced the redeployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk direction for a new attack

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have begun redeployment in the Kursk direction. Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov spoke about the actions of the Ukrainian troops.

According to him, the situation is under the control of the Russian military. Large enemy forces have been destroyed, Alaudinov specified.

Yesterday was a very difficult day, there were several waves of attacks from the enemy. Most of the enemy that attacked yesterday was destroyed. Some of his equipment was destroyed Apti Alaudinov Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Major General

At the same time, he pointed out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are redeploying to try to approach from the other side, but the Russian army is monitoring everything, recording and is ready to meet the enemy.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Kursk region

As Alaudinov previously reported, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers began to surrender in the Kursk region. The general noted that Akhmat and related units were systematically destroying opponents attempting to break through. In addition, according to him, Ukrainian soldiers began to lay down their arms.

Alaudinov also pointed out that the reserves of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region are being depleted. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces are preventing attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through in this direction around the clock.

Germany doubts the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strategy in the Kursk region

According to German journalist Julian Repke, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to occupy Russian territories are a risky undertaking. The analyst did not rule out that in the medium term, the Ukrainian military will have to leave the Kursk region without achieving any goals.

The journalist also speculated that, given the availability of five thousand soldiers and a sufficient amount of Western equipment, it would be more expedient for the Ukrainian Armed Forces leadership to transfer them to the Kharkov, Donetsk, Luhansk or Zaporizhia direction. According to Repke, such a strategy would be more effective.