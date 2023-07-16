Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Lugansk with long-range cluster munitions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked Luhansk using long-range cluster munitions. This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko, reports TASS.

According to him, at about 10:00 Moscow time in the south-west of Luhansk, residents heard the operation of an air defense system (Air Defense), then explosions were heard, similar to cluster munition explosions. Marochko suggested that it was a long-range missile, but with a cluster part. However, he could not specify which rocket was used.

Prior to this, it was reported about the shelling of the APU of Tokmak in Zaporozhye with cluster munitions. Hits were recorded in the area of ​​the poultry farm and at the exit from Tokmak towards Vasilyevka.

On July 7, National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan announced that Washington would transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv. US President Joe Biden explained that the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv will ensure the success of the UAF offensive.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, in turn, threatened that if Washington supplies Kyiv with cluster munitions, Russian troops will be forced to use similar weapons against the Ukrainian Armed Forces in response.