Pasechnik: Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Bus With People in Lisichansk, One Person Killed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a bus with people in Lisichansk, Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was reported by the head of the region Leonid Pasechnik in his Telegram-channel.

“Ukrainian nationalists attacked Lisichansk today, using cluster munitions. The enemy hit a bus with people. One person died,” Pasechnik wrote.

According to the head of the LPR, 28 people were injured as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the bus. Six of them are in extremely serious condition, another 12 are in serious condition. They are being treated by doctors, and all emergency services are also working on the scene.

On August 9, it became known that four Ukrainian drones had struck an apartment building in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast. The governor of the Russian region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported the attack by Ukrainian troops. He specified that after that, several apartments caught fire.