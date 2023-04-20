Ukrainian Armed Forces fired seven 155mm shells at Donetsk

Ukrainian troops fired seven 155-millimeter shells into the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk. about it in his TelegramThe channel reports the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

It is noted that shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) at 1.00 Moscow time was recorded in the direction: the settlement of Netaylovo – the city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky district). At this time, three shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired. At 1.25 am, four more rounds of the same caliber were fired at the same area.

Earlier it was reported that drones launched from the territory of Ukraine attacked a sugar factory in the village of Tetkino, Kursk region. At the end of February, the plant already came under fire – then at least eight shells hit its territory.