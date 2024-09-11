Mash: S-200 missile fired by Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down over Tula Oblast

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired a missile from the S-200 anti-aircraft missile system at Russia. This was reported on Wednesday, September 11, Telegram– Mash channel.

The missile was intercepted in the sky over the Tula region. According to preliminary data, the target of the strike was the infrastructure of the Tula-Shostka-Kyiv gas pipeline.

According to the channel, the rocket fell near a gas pipeline. Preliminary, no damage was caused and there were no casualties.

Earlier on September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Murmansk region with long-range drones. Two aircraft were shot down in the skies over the region in the first half of the day. One of the drones was flying from Norway. The likely target of the attack was a military airfield.