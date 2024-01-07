Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk with cluster munitions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired cluster munitions at Donetsk. This was reported by the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in Telegram-channel.

According to the JCCC, four 155-millimeter shells with a cluster warhead were fired into the Kyiv and Kuibyshev districts of the city. The shelling took place at 18:15 Moscow time.

At 18:40 in the Kiev district of Donetsk were recorded three more arrivals. No information is provided about the consequences of the strikes.

At the end of December, the Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped an explosive object on Donetsk from an unmanned aerial vehicle. This happened in the Petrovsky district of the city.