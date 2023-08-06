JCCC In DPR: Ukrainian Armed Forces fired another cluster munition in Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired another cluster munition at Donetsk. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC).

Arrival was recorded in the Kiev region at 23:45 local time. No other details of what happened were given.

On the evening of August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk with cluster munitions. The Voroshilovsky, Kyiv and Kuibyshevsky districts of the city were hit. In total, four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired.

As a result of the shelling, the building of the Donetsk University of Economics and Trade on Shchoros Street caught fire. It is noted that the flames engulfed the first building of the university.