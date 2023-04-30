The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired about a hundred rounds of cannon artillery and mortars at the settlements of the left bank of the Kherson region per day. This was announced on Sunday, April 30, by an Izvestia source in emergency services.

So, on April 29, 15 rounds of ammunition were fired at the settlements of Aleshki and Golaya Pristan. The arrival of three ammunition was recorded in Novaya Zburyevka and eight more in Sagi.

In addition, the Ukrainian side attacked Krynki, Peschanovka, Korsunka and Dnepryan, firing 25 shells at these settlements. During the night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also fired 32 rounds of ammunition at Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka and Golaya Pristan.

The shelling was carried out on the civilian infrastructure of 10 settlements. At the moment, information about the victims and destruction is being specified.

A day earlier, the administration of Nova Kakhovka reported that as a result of the strikes, equipment at the city’s electrical substation and power transmission line was damaged, and electricity was lost in the settlements of the urban district.

On February 24, 2022, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

