Ukrainian troops shelled the areas of Donetsk, Makiivka, as well as the Yasinovatsky district from 155 mm NATO caliber artillery, 27 shells were fired in one hour. This was announced on August 2 at the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction: 06:50 – the settlement of Galitsynivka – the city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts): three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the report says.

Also, from 07:10 to 07:50 seventeen more of the same shells were fired at Petrovsky, Kievsky, Kuybyshevsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk. Ukrainian militants fired on Makiivka at 7:35 (three shells were fired) and at 7:50 – four shells in the Yasinovatsky district.

The day before, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired 26 NATO-caliber shells in Donetsk and Makeevka in an hour. Earlier, on July 31, Ukrainian militants fired five rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) at the Yasinovatsky district. 20 minutes before the attack, Ukrainian forces attacked the area with 155 mm shells.

On the same day, Panteleimonovka came under attack by militants. In just an hour, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 26 shells with a caliber of 155 mm in Makeevka and Donetsk, Yasinovataya and Panteleimonovka. A girl and two women were injured.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.