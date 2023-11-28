The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has launched the process of abandoning the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ power supply system according to NATO standards

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will no longer be fed according to NATO standards. About the beginning of the process of abandoning this food system reported Ministry of Defense (MO) of the republic.

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to launch a pilot project for the purchase of cereals and bread separately from the catalog in one of the regions of Ukraine,” the department said in a statement.