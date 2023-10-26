BI: The US gives the Ukrainian Armed Forces only old equipment instead of the promised financial support

A fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said that the United States is giving Kyiv only old equipment instead of the promised financial support. His words are quoted by the publication Business Insider.

“They think that they gave Ukraine so much money, and then they are surprised that they cannot understand where this money is now. But the funds do not go directly to Ukraine. They are still in the USA. Only outdated equipment comes directly to Ukraine,” he accused Washington of insufficient support.