Mash: Ukrainian Armed Forces Drop Mines on Civilians Being Rescued by Russian Armed Forces in Volchansk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) dropped mines on civilians being rescued by the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast. The video was obtained Telegram– Mash channel.

During reconnaissance, Russian Armed Forces soldiers reportedly noticed the inscriptions “SOS, help needed!” on the roof of a damaged house. They were written by two men who were in the basement of the same building.

Russian soldiers handed civilians a note asking them to follow the drone to safety. The men wore white T-shirts to identify themselves as civilians, but on their way to the shelter they were spotted by Ukrainian soldiers who dropped mines on them.

Earlier, an eyewitness reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired from tanks at houses in the village of Martynovka in the Kursk region. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers appeared in the village on August 9-10.