Smirnov: Ukrainian Armed Forces Dropped Explosive Device on Workshop Near Kursk, Fire Occurs

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a plant in the Kursk region. This reported Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov on his Telegram channel.

He said that a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on the territory of a low-voltage equipment plant, causing one of the workshops to catch fire. Fire crews arrived at the scene.