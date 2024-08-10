Belarus President Lukashenko Orders to Strengthen Troops on Ukrainian Border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the reinforcement of troop groups in two tactical directions on the border with Ukraine. This was a response to the intrusion of Ukrainian drones into the republic’s airspace.

As Lukashenko said, on the evening of August 9, attack drones flying from Ukraine could have been shot down over the territory of Belarus. The country’s Air Force and Air Defense Forces were put on high alert. Lukashenko added that there were about a dozen targets, and aircraft and a helicopter were sent out to intercept them.

“Considering the situation developing in Ukraine, as well as in the Kursk region of Russia, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces gave instructions to strengthen the group of troops in the Gomel and Mozyr tactical directions,” said Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. He also pointed to the provocation committed against the republic.

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / RIA Novosti

Iskanders and Polonez rocket systems have moved towards the border

On Lukashenko’s instructions, multiple launch rocket systems “Polonez” and operational-tactical missile systems “Iskander” have been deployed to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. As the Minister of Defense emphasized, military units of special operations forces and ground forces have received the tasks of conducting marches. The forces and means of anti-aircraft missile, radio-technical troops and aviation have been increased.

We are closely monitoring the situation and are ready to respond to any changes. Victor KhreninMinister of Defense of Belarus

Lukashenko promises response to provocations

He specified that the drones shot down near Yaroslavl were flying from Ukraine via Belarus. Some of the drones were destroyed over the country’s territory, and the military passed information about the rest to Russia. As Lukashenko reported, citing the Russian General Staff and the commander of this direction of the Russian air defense, the remaining targets were shot down near Yaroslavl. At the same time, the first direction of the drones’ flight, according to the Belarusian leader, was Smolensk, but then the UAVs changed their flight path.

Why Ukraine needs this, I don’t understand. We need to figure it out. But we, as I said, clearly defined ourselves with them and conveyed this information to them that any provocations will not go unanswered Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

According to Lukashenko, this shows that Kyiv is not ready for peace and continues to escalate tensions. He added that what is happening once again proves the need to “work tirelessly on the ground and produce the appropriate results in order to avoid what is happening today in Ukraine.”

Related materials:

Lukashenko said that Belarus is preparing for war, but does not want it

President called Do not believe those who say that the country “wants to fight.” Belarus is “preparing for war,” but does not want it, he explained. “‘If you want peace, prepare for war’ — I did not come up with that,” Lukashenko said. He reported that the country is training units, and the troops are being supplied with various types of weapons and equipment.

In addition, the Belarusian leader reassured citizens, stating that Belarus has something to respond to those who “puff up” against it. He called on the country’s residents not to worry too much about possible military actions and promised that if there is “some kind of escalation,” he will inform the country’s population about it “long in advance.”