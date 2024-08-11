The Belarusian Foreign Ministry lodged a protest with the Ukrainian Charge d’Affaires over the UAV

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called preventing a conflict in the republic his main task. In this way, the politician commented on the situation on the border with Ukraine, where about ten military targets were shot down.

My main task is to prevent conflict in the country. Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

The politician believes it is necessary to protect Belarus from entering into conflict and “calmly sort out” the republic’s internal problems. The head of state promised not to leave any provocations by Ukraine unanswered. He instructed the military to carry out measures to ensure the security of the state.

Following the incident with Ukrainian drones that violated the country’s airspace, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine, Olga Timush, and lodged a strong protest with her. Minsk demanded that measures be taken to prevent similar situations in the future and warned of a response.

Lukashenko to personally deal with situation on border with Ukraine

Lukashenko announced his intention to personally deal with the situation on the border with Ukraine, emphasizing that the most important thing for Belarus now is peace in the country. However, as the Belarusian leader noted, not everything depends on him.

According to Lukashenko, information about unmanned aerial vehicles moving towards Russia was passed on to the Russian authorities.

They shot them down. You see how it happens. We are dealing with earthly issues, and there is already unrest at the border. So tomorrow I have to be there and deal with these problems Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

In early August, the politician emphasized that Belarus does not want to fight, war is always bad. But if necessary, the country will be able to stand up for itself.

Belarusian leader urged the population not to worry

Lukashenko called on the country’s residents not to worry unnecessarily about possible military action.

As for the war, don’t worry, no one is attacking us yet. They tried to stick their noses in there – we responded. They left – we left. We are reacting. Today we have something to respond with. Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

According to him, Ukrainians “know that the old man is the old man, but he can hit.” Lukashenko also advised Belarusians to “live and work calmly” and promised that if there is “some kind of escalation,” he will inform the country’s population about it “long in advance.”

Belarus has deployed missile systems and multiple rocket launchers to the border with Ukraine

The President of Belarus has ordered the reinforcement of troop groups in two tactical directions on the border with Ukraine. This was a response to the intrusion of Ukrainian drones into the republic’s airspace.

Multiple launch rocket systems “Polonez” and operational-tactical missile systems “Iskander” have advanced to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. As the Minister of Defense of the Republic Viktor Khrenin emphasized, military units of special operations forces and ground forces have received the tasks to carry out the marches.

As Lukashenko said, on the evening of August 9, attack drones flying from Ukraine could have been shot down over the territory of Belarus. The country’s Air Force and Air Defense Forces were put on high alert. Lukashenko added that there were about a dozen targets, and aircraft and a helicopter were sent out to intercept them.

He specified that the drones shot down later near Yaroslavl were flying from Ukraine via Belarus. Some of the drones were destroyed over the country’s territory, and the military passed information about the rest to Russia. According to the Belarusian leader, the drones’ first flight direction was Smolensk, but then the UAVs changed their flight path.