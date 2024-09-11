Two Ukrainian A-22 UAVs shot down near the village of Vysoky in the Murmansk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack objects in the Murmansk region. Governor Andrey Chibis said that an air defense system (AD) was operating in the region.

“Our region is being raided by enemy drones. I ask you to treat a number of temporary restrictions with understanding,” Chibis urged. Rosaviatsiya earlier reported about restrictions in the operation of the airports of Murmansk and Apatity. The first does not accept or send flights from 09:31 Moscow time, the second – from 10:30. Meanwhile, the publication Baza notesthat the “Carpet” plan was introduced at airports. According to available information, three unknown drones were discovered in the Severomorsk area. After that, flight restrictions were introduced on the Kola Peninsula.

At the same time, Mash wrote that two Ukrainian UAVs were shot down in the Murmansk region near the village of Vysoky. Preliminary, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the Olenya airfield, used for the takeoff of Russian strategic bombers, with an A-22 Flying Fox (Foxbat) type UAV. In open sources, the model is listed as a two-seater, not unmanned. This could be a converted version of the aircraft, adapted to perform long-range UAV tasks.

One of the UAVs spotted in the Murmansk region was flying from the direction of a NATO member country

Telegram channel Shot claims that the drone was flying from Norway. It was spotted around 11:00. Preliminary, it was heading towards the Olenya airfield. Two and a half hours before that, two more UAVs were spotted in the sky over the Murmansk region, flying from the Arkhangelsk region. The air defense system was reportedly targeting them.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already attempted to attack facilities in the Murmansk region

At the end of August, a Ukrainian drone was shot down in the Far North. It flew 1,800 kilometers and could have attacked a military airfield. That time, the Ukrainian drone that reached the Russian Arctic was also an A-22 Foxbat, which has a flight range of over 2,000 kilometers. Restrictions were imposed on the operation of the Murmansk and Khibiny airports, and six flights were delayed.

The launch site of the drone was said to be Chernihiv Oblast. The drone’s target could also have been the Olenya airfield. A video was published, filmed in the village of Vysokoye. The footage showed a suspicious flying object shot down in the air.