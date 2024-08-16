Ukrainian Armed Forces drones interfere with work of services at the site of the shelling of a hypermarket in Donetsk

Drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are interfering with the work of emergency services at the site of the shelling of the Galaktika hypermarket in Donetsk. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

It is reported that from the shelter you can hear the military trying to shoot down the Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. Another explosion was also heard in the area of ​​the hypermarket. A drone detector is working almost constantly, warning about the approach of Ukrainian drones.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Galaktika shopping center in the Petrovsky district in western Donetsk. The Ukrainian army continued shelling the surrounding area, preventing anyone from approaching the burning building.

Before that, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired two cluster munitions at the Petrovsky district. It was specified that the Ukrainian army was shelling from the direction of the Kurakhovka settlement.