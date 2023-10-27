Kurchatov tried to attack three drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kursk NPP was not damaged

Three drones tried to attack Kurchatov, a satellite town of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). No one was injured and no damage was recorded, the press service of the nuclear power plant, which is located in the Russian region bordering Ukraine, reported.

On the evening of October 26, an attack by three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kursk nuclear power plant was stopped. This event did not affect the operation of the station NPP press service

The Russian Ministry of Defense on the evening of October 26 also reported about three downed drones in the sky over the Kursk region. The defense department called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.

One of the drones exploded near the nuclear waste storage facility at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

According to unofficial data, as a result of the fall and detonation of one of the drones near the nuclear waste warehouse, its facade was damaged. No casualties were reported.

The first drone was discovered around eight o’clock in the evening on October 26 at the checkpoint of the administrative complex of the nuclear power plant – an explosive device was found on it, which did not detonate. The second drone fell about an hour later in the area of ​​the dog training camp after the air defense system was working on it, the third – next to the nuclear waste warehouse.

Photo: Ivan Gushchin / TASS

The radiation level after the attempted attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk NPP is normal

After the attempted attack by Ukraine, the infrastructure facility is operating normally, the radiation background at the nuclear power plant and near it is normal at the level of natural values, the plant’s press service reported.

Power units No. 2, 3 and 4 operate at the power set by the dispatch schedule, and power unit No. 1 operates in the “no generation” mode and is shut down in order to subsequently decommission it.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly tried to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The nuclear power plant is among the top four power plants of all types in Russia in terms of the volume of electricity generated.

In July, a homemade drone, which was moving on jet propulsion, exploded in Kurchatov not far from the nuclear power plant, its debris fell on a residential building. A Taiwanese Kingtech K-210G turbine was installed inside the drone, the sound of which could cause local residents to mistake the drone for a missile.

In September, the satellite town of the Kurchatov nuclear power plant was attacked twice by drones. On September 3, an administrative building and a residential building were damaged due to an attempted attack by two drones. On September 28, Russian air defense systems shot down a drone five kilometers from a nuclear power plant.

The Kremlin, commenting on one of the attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant, said that the air defense systems are working effectively, and “the enemy does not abandon attempts to strike.” Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure security.