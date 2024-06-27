Baza: Ukrainian Armed Forces drones tried to attack the Redkinsky experimental plant in the Tver region

On Thursday, June 27, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked the Redkinsky Experimental Plant (JSC ROZ) in the Tver region. According to Baza, the first strike was carried out at about two o’clock in the morning by three drones at once.

Informed sources clarified that one of the drones fell on the roof of workshop No. 4 and exploded. The second was shot down by air defense forces, after which it fell near the workshop and also exploded. The third drone tried to attack the territory of the enterprise – as a result, the pipeline was damaged and a fire started.

Two hours later, another UAV flew up to the plant. He also fell in the area of ​​this workshop. It is clarified that the company’s personnel were evacuated and no one was injured.

The website of the Redkinsky plant states that the enterprise has been producing unique chemical products for the needs of the Russian aviation and space industry for several decades. The plant cooperates with leading scientists, and in 1960-1980 it was the largest experimental enterprise of the Ministry of Chemical Industry and its Main Directorate of Heavy Organic Synthesis.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched seven UAVs in three regions of Russia

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the night of June 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired seven drones across the Moscow, Tver and Belgorod regions.

The defense department clarified that four drones intercepted air defense systems over the Tver region, two over the Moscow region, and another over the Belgorod region.

The Defense Ministry called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on Russian territory.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

The press service of the government of the Tver region reported that the UAVs were destroyed in the Konakovo municipal district. Emergency services specialists arrived at the site where the wreckage fell, and the governor of the region, Igor Rudenya, took control of the situation.

Local residents were also reminded of the ban on the use of drones in force in the Tver region and were urged to report to the police or the single number 112 if the devices are detected.

Colonel explains Ukrainian drones reach Moscow and Tver regions

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk suggested that the drones with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to attack the Moscow and Tver regions were probably launched from Russian territory.

Related materials:

“I assume that these drones are launched not from the territory of Ukraine, but from the territory of Russia by so-called sleeper cells of saboteurs that were abandoned before the start of the conflict or entered our territory through third countries,” he explained.

According to the expert, the drones could have been launched from a forest clearing, a dacha, and other similar objects. “A flight of 600-700 kilometers cannot be completed without our means revealing it,” added Matviychuk.