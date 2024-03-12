UAVs attacked the Kstovo industrial zone, an oil processing plant is on fire

During an attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kstovo industrial zone, one of the oil processing plants caught fire. Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region Gleb Nikitin announced this on Telegram.

He confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a fuel and energy complex facility. Special services are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, no victims. “The operational headquarters is working,” Nikitin noted.

Lukoil reported an incident at the oil refinery in Kstovo

On the morning of March 12, it was reported that a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region. As the Telegram channel “112” learned, the attack occurred around 5:30. According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Frame: Telegram channel Shot

Later, the Lukoil company reported that the operation of the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez process unit at the oil refinery (refinery) in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, was temporarily suspended “due to the incident.” The company did not disclose what kind of incident they were talking about. They promised to eliminate problems in the operation of the refinery to meet the needs of the domestic market for fuel in a short time.

Another oil depot caught fire in the Oryol region

A few hours earlier, at an oil depot in Oryol, after an attack by an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone, one of the tanks with petroleum products caught fire. There were no casualties. The fire was captured on video.

Orel Mayor Yuri Parakhin said that after the attack on the fuel and energy complex facility, 17 people from two nearby high-rise buildings were evacuated from neighboring houses. They have already been examined by doctors, people have been provided with food. The head of the city added that the emergency services eliminated all the consequences of the strike.

At the time of writing the news, reports Interfax, firefighters are trying to localize the fire to an area of ​​100 square meters. More than 60 people, 14 units of main equipment, 4 high-altitude mechanisms and a fire train are involved in the fire extinguishing.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked seven regions of Russia at once at night

Photo: Inna Varenytsia / Reuters

On the night of March 12, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked seven regions of Russia at once: Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Tula and Oryol regions. In total, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 25 drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The department said that air defense systems intercepted or destroyed drones in the Moscow (2 drones), Leningrad (1 drone), Belgorod (7), Kursk (11), Tula (1) and Oryol (2) regions.