Resident of house in Ramenskoye tells about fire after drone attack

During a night attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Russian territory, apartment buildings in Ramenskoye, Moscow Region, were damaged. Local residents shared details of the incident.

As specified by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, who arrived at the house on Sportivny Proyezd, the paneling, partitions between rooms and window openings were damaged. In total, 54 apartments out of 102 in the first entrance were damaged. The governor showed footage of the aftermath – the photo shows that apartments on several floors were damaged. The windows and walls are covered in soot.

Meanwhile, on Vysokovoltnaya Street, the blast hit five balconies – they caught fire, but the fire did not spread to the apartments.

Vorobiev also reportedthat three people were injured as a result of the incident in the house on Sportivny Proezd. The 46-year-old woman could not be saved.

Residents report drone attack at night

According to the woman, she woke up at 4:10 a.m. From her window, the Russian woman saw smoke coming from one of the entrances. Her father went outside and saw a fire on the 11th and 12th floors. Residents gathered outside, and when the firefighters arrived, they went up to the 11th and 12th floors, but it was difficult to enter the apartments. The eyewitness added that her father inhaled the smoke and was forced to return.

Then, when I went outside, we heard another explosion. It was a drone flying into the house across the street, on Vysokovoltnaya [улицу] a resident of a house in Ramenskoye that was hit by a drone

Another man said he was awakened by loud noises around 2 a.m. At 4:10 a.m. he saw what looked like a fireball outside his window.

I manage to turn away in a second, cover my wife. And it tore everything apart with a wave, all the windows, everything Ramenskoye resident injured in UAV attack

The couple ran out of the house in their home clothes, not having time to grab their things and documents.

As the Governor of the Moscow Region specified, speaking about the consequences of the attack, there are fragments of the drone on the ground that need to be cleared. For safety reasons, the authorities decided to evacuate residents of five neighboring houses. Emergency services continue to work.