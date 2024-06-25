Governor Gusev: two Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were intercepted over the Voronezh region

Ukrainian drones attacked the Voronezh region on the night of Tuesday, June 25. About it reported Governor of the region Alexander Gusev in his Telegram channel.

He said that two aircraft-type drones were destroyed by air defense systems. The drone’s debris fell onto the territory of one of the industrial sites, resulting in a fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

Gusev added that there was no information about casualties.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out a massive attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod region.