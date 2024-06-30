Seven UAVs fell on the territory of the Novolipetsk enterprise

Seven Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant. This reports Telegram channel Baza.

The massive attack on the plant began at two o’clock in the morning and lasted for more than an hour. As a result, seven UAVs fell and exploded on the plant’s territory. According to preliminary data, one of the fallen drones damaged the garage. It caught fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished. Another four drones tried to attack the oxygen station building. One drone damaged the oxygen separation unit.

It is also reported that a fragment of the downed drone fell on the roof of a house and a shed on Ilyicha Street, 17. There is no information about casualties in the house or at the enterprise. Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov said that the authorities will help with the repair of a private house. He thanked all emergency services for repelling the attack and eliminating the consequences.

Earlier, the Lipetsk plant provided details about the attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. On June 17, four drones attempted to attack the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant.