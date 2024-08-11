Bryansk Region Governor Bogomaz: Regional Air Defense Destroys Ukrainian UAV

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had been destroyed in the region. He wrote about this in Telegram-channel.

Bogomaz clarified that air defense forces shot down an aircraft-type drone over the region.

“There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the scene. Thanks to our air defense units,” he emphasized.

On the night of August 8-9, four Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attempted to attack the Bryansk region. They were destroyed by air defense forces. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt and no damage occurred.