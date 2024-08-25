Defense Ministry: Air Defense Forces Destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces Drone Over Belgorod Region at Night

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region at night. This reported in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV has been thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region by the air defense system on duty,” the Ministry of Defense clarified.

On August 24, it was reported that Russian air defense systems had shot down several missiles, aerial bombs, and rockets fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours.

It was also previously reported that Ukraine had used a new weapon against Russia for the first time – the Palyanitsya drone missile. This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky during an event dedicated to the country’s Independence Day, adding that the drone missile’s target had been hit.

On August 22, it was reported that a Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft was hit in the area of ​​the special military operation (SMO). The defense department did not specify where exactly it was intercepted.