Ukrainian A22 Foxbat drone shot down in Murmansk region

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down in the Far North. It flew 1,800 kilometers and could have attacked a military airfield in the Murmansk region.

On Wednesday evening, August 21, Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis announced that “an aerial threat involving the use of a drone has been identified” in the region. He added that all measures to improve security have been taken and called on residents of the region to remain vigilant and to report suspicious situations to the emergency number 112.

According to data Masha suspicious flying object was detected by air defense systems.

Drone details revealed

The Ukrainian drone that reached the Russian Arctic turned out to be the A22 Foxbat. This model of drone has a flight range of over 2,000 kilometers. However, open sources indicate that the aircraft model is a two-seater, i.e. not unmanned. It is likely that this is a re-equipped version of the aircraft, adapted to perform long-range UAV tasks.

The preliminary launch site of the drone was named as the Chernihiv region, the distance from the borders of which to the place of destruction of A22 is about 1800 kilometers. According to preliminary data, the drone’s target could have been the Olenya airfield, used for the takeoff of Russian strategic bombers.

The moment an object similar to an A22 Foxbat was destroyed was caught on video

The video, filmed in the village of Vysokoye near Murmansk, shows a suspicious flying object shot down in mid-air. The craft was first spotted flying over a forest belt at an altitude of about 1,300 meters, and then its altitude dropped to 900 meters.

The recording also features the sounds of machine gun fire. After one of them, the drone explodes and breaks into small pieces.

Earlier, two Russian airports — Murmansk and Apatity — introduced restrictions on arrivals and departures. The ban was introduced from 15:46 Moscow time due to the presence of “restrictions on the use of airspace.”