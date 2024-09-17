Governor Bogomaz: Air Defense Forces Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Over Bryansk Region

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had been destroyed over the region. He reported this in his Telegram-channel.

Bogomaz wrote that an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack using drones was thwarted in the region. The Air Defense Forces (AD) of the Russian Defense Ministry detected and shot down a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone.