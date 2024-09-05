Governor Bogomaz: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone destroyed over Bryansk region

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack the Bryansk region. About this reported Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram.

He specified that the air defense forces destroyed an aircraft-type drone over the region’s territory. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt, no damage was recorded, Bogomaz added. According to him, emergency and operational services are currently working at the scene.

Soon after, the governor informed about a new attempt at attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another enemy drone was destroyed over the region, his report says.