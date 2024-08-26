Busargin: Ukrainian UAV debris damaged residential buildings in Saratov and Engels

Drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Saratov region early in the morning of August 26. Debris damaged multi-story buildings in Saratov and Engels.

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin spoke about the destruction of drones by Russian air defense systems.

Early in the morning, UAVs were destroyed by air defense systems. There are facts of debris hitting residential buildings in Saratov and Engels Roman Busargin Governor of the Saratov region

Drones also attacked the Bryansk region twice, they were shot down by air defense forces, said the head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz. Three drones were eliminated over the Oryol region, stated Governor Andrey Klychkov. There were no reports of casualties. The authorities of the Tula region reported that an attack by three UAVs in the region was prevented; there were no damages or casualties.

Roman Busargin reported that as a result of the drone attack in Saratov there were casualties, and a residential complex on Predmostovaya Square was damaged.

Unfortunately, there are casualties. A woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for her life. The others received medical assistance on the spot. Emergency and operational services continue to work in an enhanced mode. Roman Busargin Governor of the Saratov region

He added that he had spoken to the residents of the building, and everyone would be given the necessary assistance. After the inspection, residents, accompanied by the rescue service, will be able to go up to get documents and everything they need. The relevant structures have been instructed to inspect the building’s structures to assess the damage. Residents of damaged apartments will be provided with places to live, and compensation will be calculated as soon as possible.

The Shot Telegram channel reported two victims in Saratov. According to it, they were hospitalized in serious condition with burns and shrapnel wounds.

Later, the Saratov Region Health Ministry reported four victims. “One woman was hospitalized in serious condition in one of the medical institutions in the city of Saratov. Three victims were given assistance on the spot,” the regional department clarified.

In Engels, local residents heard explosions around 5-6 a.m., which lasted for several minutes. People also saw the moment a drone flew over and hit a multi-story building.

The drone debris fell on a parking lot in the yard, damaging at least 20 cars, as well as the roof and the top floor apartment. The exact number of damaged cars is being clarified, the area is currently cordoned off. According to official data, there are no casualties among people.

The Governor of the Saratov Region confirmed the report of damage to a multi-storey building on Pushkin Street. All residents were evacuated for the duration of the building’s inspection; emergency services and rescuers are working on the scene.

As a result of the UAV attack, there is damage to a multi-story building on Pushkin Street in Engels. Fortunately, there are no casualties. Broken glass also fell on the parking lot near the building. The extent of the damage to the cars will be assessed in the near future for the payment of compensation Roman Busargin Governor of the Saratov region

The paneling of a multi-story building in Saratov was damaged, and windows were broken on three floors. Medics and emergency services arrived at the scene.

Telegram– Mash channel showed footage from an apartment on the 35th floor where the drone hit. It is noted that the impact was so strong that the screens flew out of the windows and all objects fell. Residents of the high-rise complain of a strong ringing in their ears.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack seven regions of Russia

On the night of Monday, August 26, Ukraine attempted to attack seven regions of Russia with drones, the Ministry of Defense reported.

During the past night, during an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, twenty Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty. Ministry of Defense of Russia

Air defense systems hit ten drones over the Saratov region, three over the Kursk region, three over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Tula regions, and one each over the Oryol and Ryazan regions.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the attack on the Saratov region was carried out by “Bober” drones. Their basic range is 800 kilometers, maximum speed is 150 kilometers per hour. Externally, such drones look like airplanes.