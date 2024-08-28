Shot showed a video of a drone attacking the Kirov region

On the morning of August 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the city of Kotelnich in the Kirov region for the first time using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The Shot Telegram channel published a video showing the flight of one of the drones.

The footage shows a drone flying in the sky over the region. The moment of its attack is not shown in the video.

One of the kamikaze drones used struck an empty oil tank, but 40 minutes later the second drone struck a full tank, causing the tank on the territory of the oil depot to catch fire.

At the moment, the empty tank has already been extinguished, and emergency services have arrived at the scene.

Related materials:

Regional Governor Sokolov said three drones fell on the plant and caught fire

Three Ukrainian drones fell on the territory of the Zenit plant in Kotelnich, after which a fire broke out, the region’s governor Alexander Sokolov reported.

As a result of timely measures taken, two drones were shot down, three fell on the territory of the Zenit plant in Kotelnich and caught fire. They were quickly extinguished Alexander SokolovGovernor of the Kirov region

The head of the Kirov region noted that the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces began at approximately 10 a.m. He added that there are currently no disruptions in the plant’s operations, and a fuel fire was avoided. No civilians were injured.

Ukrainian Armed Forces drones managed to cover 1,500 kilometers unnoticed with the help of satellites

Ukrainian drones managed to cover 1,500 kilometers to the Kirov region undetected with the help of satellites. This version was expressed in the Telegram channel Mash.

According to the data obtained, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to use NATO satellite data, which allowed them to take into account the terrain and plot a route in such a way that the drones would remain undetectable to Russian radars for a long time. It was emphasized that Ukrainian troops used a similar scheme during their attempts to strike St. Petersburg.

According to Mash, thanks to information from satellites, UAVs based on the A-22 “Flying Fox” could fly low over the water in river beds for a long time, which allowed them to remain unnoticed. In addition, the Telegram channel allowed another version of what happened – the Ukrainian Armed Forces could have been helped by saboteurs.

It was previously reported that after the attack on the Kirov region, the Yaroslavl region decided to evacuate an oil refinery due to the threat of a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. We are talking about the Slavneft-YANOS enterprise.