Rapper Brutto showed footage of damage from a Ukrainian drone hitting his apartment

During the raid by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ramenskoye near Moscow, among other things, the apartment of the member of the group “Caspian Cargo” Brutto (real name – Timur Odilbekov) was damaged. The popular rapper showed the consequences of the damage on video.

The footage published by the musician shows broken windows and a mangled balcony, with shards of glass lying all over the floor.

My very first apartment. I haven’t been here for a long time, I just stopped by tonight to sleep here. Grossmember of the group “Caspian Cargo”

In the video, Brutto also showed the destruction caused by the drone attack in a neighboring house. “I heard six explosions,” the rapper shared. According to him, this happened around 2:30–2:40 Moscow time.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

Nine Casualties Reported in Drone Attack in Ramenskoye

According to Baza, nine people were taken to the hospital. Two women and a man were hospitalized from a multi-story building on Sportivny Proezd. A 46-year-old Russian woman lived in the same building, but she could not be saved. Three more local residents were taken to the hospital from Vysokovoltnaya Street. Doctors took two of the injured people to the village of Prudki.

In turn, Shot reports that the number of victims of the UAV attack in the Moscow region has reached 13 people. There is no official confirmation. At the same time, Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported earlier that three people were injured, two of whom are in serious condition. He also reported one victim of the incident.

Frame: Telegram channel Mash

Residents of Ramenskoye reported drone attack

As locals shared, the UAVs were flying low above the trees. “They were flying low, literally above the trees,” said one of the residents.

She heard the first drone at about 3:46 a.m., waking up to the sound of an explosion and shock wave. Then another drone flew over her house. Twenty minutes later, the woman learned that the UAV had hit a residential building on Sportivny Proezd.

Another local resident said that he was awakened by loud noises at about 2 a.m. At 4:10 a.m. he saw something like a fireball outside his window. The man managed to cover his wife, then “everything was torn apart by a wave.”