Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroyed Bridge Over Seim in Kursk Region Using HIMARS MLRS

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed a bridge across the Seim River in the Kursk region by firing at it with American HIMARS missiles. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to their data, volunteers from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) first came under fire on this bridge. Then the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the bridge with a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which was also made in the USA.

In the evening, the Ukrainians struck with American HIMARS missiles. As a result, one of the bridge spans collapsed.

According to the authors of the post, part of the Glushkovsky district, where the villages of Popovo-Lezhachi, Volfino, Tetkino and 27 other settlements are located, is cut off from the road.

Analyst and military volunteer Roman Alekhine also reported earlier about the destruction of the bridge. “The enemy has moved to implement a plan to seize a section of the Glushkovsky district along the Seim River,” he said.

On the same day, it became known about an attack on volunteers from the DPR who were driving on this bridge. They helped evacuate civilians across the Seim River and took them to temporary accommodation points.