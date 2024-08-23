Ukrainian Navy spokesman Pletenchuk confirms strike on Russian ferry

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk confirmed the strike on the Russian ferry in the port of Kavkaz. His words transmits “Strana.ua”.

“This ferry is one of the important chains of Russian military logistics. (…) First of all, fuel and lubricants,” the military man said. According to his statement, the ferry allegedly transported not only fuel, but also weapons.

The Kuban operational headquarters reported the attack on the ferry. The attack was carried out by a Neptune missile. The railway ferry, damaged as a result of the missile attack, sank. The head of the Temryuk district, Fyodor Babenkov, reported that there were 30 fuel tanks on the ferry.