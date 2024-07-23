“Ukrainian Truth”: Ukrainian Armed Forces commanders are being interrogated over the retreat near Kharkov

Commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are being interrogated over the retreat in the Kharkiv direction. This was stated by former brigade commander Artur Gorbenko, writes “Ukrainian Truth”.

According to him, the command of the 125th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is being called in for questioning by the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI). As the military man specified, the investigation began back in May. He indicated that the SBI “started to bother” him, as well as officers, sergeants and soldiers.

“For some reason, for us, withdrawal is already abandoning positions, a crime. I know of many cases where criminal cases are opened against certain company, battalion, and brigade commanders literally right away,” the fighter said.

Earlier, retired Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk said that the poor defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region is due to the fact that the money allocated for its creation was not used for its intended purpose.