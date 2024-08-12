Smirnov reported to Putin about 28 settlements near Kursk occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast Alexey Smirnov reported at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, August 12, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) control 28 settlements in the border region. The fate of the two thousand people remaining in these territories is currently unknown.

He pointed out that at the moment the depth of penetration of the Ukrainian army into Russian territory is 12 kilometers, the width is 40 kilometers. In total, 121 thousand civilians were evacuated, and another 180 thousand people are awaiting evacuation.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the border region, 12 people have been killed

At the meeting, Smirnov also specified that a total of 12 people had not survived since the breakthrough of the Russian border in the Kursk region. More than 120 people, including 10 children, were injured.

According to the official, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used chemical weapons in the Belovsky district of the region.[Бригада] came under fire, and the shells contained chemical weapons. They took refuge in the ROVD (district department of internal affairs – ed. “Lenta.ru”), everyone is alive, but the police officers and the head of the village council were poisoned,” Smirnov said.

He also warned that Ukrainian servicemen may use Russian documents and clothes stolen from Russians. To remain unnoticed, they travel in Russian cars.

Tens of kilometers of anti-tank ditch dug in Kursk region

To protect against the Ukrainian Armed Forces from penetrating deep into Russian territory, 40 of the 46 kilometers of anti-tank ditch were dug in the Kursk region. In addition, specialists began to place 40 checkpoints.

It is also known that saboteurs who have infiltrated the Russian Federation are engaged in looting, stealing from both the homes of local residents and from stores, which is why patrols in the region have been increased.

The acting governor also announced the start of construction of 90 platoon strongholds in the region on the orders of the Ministry of Defense. “350 units of equipment are being deployed there, and up to five thousand builders are involved,” he noted.

Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Reuters

Putin explained the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the desire to improve Kyiv’s negotiating positions

According to Putin, Kyiv is trying to improve its negotiating positions in the future with its actions in the border area.

Now it is clear why the Kiev regime refused our proposals to return to a peace plan for settlement. The enemy, with the help of its Western masters – it carries out their will and the West is fighting us with the hands of Ukrainians – (…) seeks to improve its negotiating positions in the future Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to invade Russia almost a week ago, on August 6. All this time, there have been battles on the border, the Russian army is trying to push Ukrainian fighters back to their territory. In addition to the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod region. New provocations cannot be ruled out in the Bryansk region either.

In light of the current situation, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions on August 9.