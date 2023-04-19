APU blew up four high-rise buildings during the retreat from the village of Tsvetmet on the outskirts of Artemovsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the retreat from the village of Tsvetmet on the outskirts of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) blew up four nine-story houses, reported TASS in the power structures of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The incident is said to have taken place two days ago. “At least 20 people were hiding in the basements, including three children. Everyone died, ”said the source of the agency.

In a conversation with a TASS correspondent, residents of the nearby private sector said that they had witnessed the explosion of high-rise buildings.

Earlier, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, called the taking of Artemovsk under control by Russian forces a matter of the near future. He recalled that Russian forces control about 90 percent of the city.

The battle for the city has been going on for more than eight months – the Ukrainian military has been holding the line in Artemivsk since August 2022.