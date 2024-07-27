RIA: Ukrainian Armed Forces deploy aircraft at airfields in third countries, including Poland

In order to protect aircraft from Russian military, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are deploying aircraft at airfields in other countries, including Poland. This information was shared by a RIA Novosti source in the security forces.

This is being done with the aim of limiting the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to inflict fire damage on enemy equipment, since a strike on the territory of third countries would lead to a direct clash with EU and NATO countries. RIA Novosti interlocutor in the security forces

At the same time, it is noted that airfields in Ukraine are used for refueling and replenishing ammunition.

Ukraine planned to deploy some F-16 fighters abroad

As the Chief of Aviation of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, Sergei Golubtsov, stated in June, some of the fighters that the West promised to provide to the Ukrainian military will be stationed at safe airfields outside the country. “This will be our reserve in case of the need to replace faulty aircraft, while maintenance work is being carried out,” the Chief of Aviation explained.

He added that protecting fighters from Russia will not be an easy task. Thus, at least two Patriot batteries, as well as two NASAMS air defense systems, and several Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft mounts will be needed to cover air bases.

Photo: Lukasz Glowala / Reuters

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, did not disclose the timeframe for the delivery of F-16 fighters to Ukraine. In addition to the advantages of the aircraft for Ukraine, he also spoke about their “limits” — the F-16s will have to fly at a distance of 40 kilometers from the line of combat contact due to concerns that they could be shot down by the Russian Armed Forces.

Related materials:

Russia names ‘killer’ of Western fighters

Military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk called the MiG-31 interceptor aircraft such. “If suddenly the F-16 decides to engage the MiG-31 in combat, then the F-16 has no chance of emerging victorious from this fight,” he noted. In addition, in terms of the amount of weapons that the MiG-31 can carry, it exceeds the F-16 by approximately 2.6 times.

In turn, the honored military pilot of Russia, Major General Vladimir Popov, identified the main drawback of the F-16, which the West promised to supply to Ukraine. According to the specialist, the American fourth-generation F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters are equipped with radar stations with mediocre characteristics.