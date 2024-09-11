MoD: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to seize Russian drilling platform in Black Sea foiled

Ukrainian naval landing forces attempted to seize a drilling platform in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The department indicated that the Ukrainian military attempted to attack the Crimea-2 installation on the night of September 11. The marine landing force arrived on 14 Willard Sea Force boats, but they were met by forces of the Black Sea Fleet and the Russian Armed Forces.

New attack on “Crimea-2” linked to visit of US and EU delegations

The attack on the Crimea-2 installation in the Black Sea may be connected with the visit of representatives of the United States and the European Union (EU), the Defense Ministry suggested. At the same time, the department noted that the new “media operation” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “choked in blood.”

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempt to seize the installation was thwarted. As a result, eight boats were sunk, up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed, and the remaining six boats retreated.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy have arrived in Ukraine. Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina and Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil have also arrived in Kyiv. The politicians want to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky, attend the Crimean Platform summit and resolve issues related to providing aid to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This is not the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have attempted to seize rigs in the Black Sea.

As is known, the Ukrainian military has previously carried out attacks on the Crimea-1 and Crimea-2 rigs installed in the Black Sea. In particular, this was in the summer of 2022. At the end of June, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, reported that the Ukrainians had struck the Chornomornaftogaz platforms.

At that time, workers of the production were injured, several of them went missing. It was also specified that in total, 109 people were on the Chornomornaftogaz rigs at the time of the strike. A fire also broke out on one of the rigs. In response, parliamentarian Mikhail Sheremet promised that Russia would answer Ukraine for the attacked platforms.

Chernomorneftegaz is an enterprise that independently conducts exploration and development of oil and gas fields in the Crimean sector of the Black and Azov Seas. In 2014, after Crimea became part of Russia, the company’s assets were nationalized.