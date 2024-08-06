Smirnov: Kursk Region prevented Ukrainian Armed Forces from breaking through on border with Ukraine

A Ukrainian sabotage group (SRG) attempted to break into the territory of the Kursk region on Tuesday, August 6. This information was confirmed by the acting governor of the region bordering Ukraine, Alexey Smirnov.

At the same time, he denied reports circulating online that Ukrainian troops allegedly crossed the region’s border by several hundred meters and that fighting was taking place there.

Information is coming from Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts about attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through into the territory of Kursk Oblast. Fighters of the Border Service of the FSB of Russia and the Armed Forces of Russia prevented a breakthrough of the border Alexey SmirnovActing Governor of Kursk Region

At the same time, according to the Telegram channel Mash, the clash on the border continuesIt is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could have lost at least 20 soldiers, and about 50 more were wounded.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine could have organized the offensive

The sabotage and reconnaissance group that attempted to cross the border included almost 100 people: these were fighters from the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDC, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and territorial defense.

They were spotted at the border at about nine o’clock in the morning. They were armed with M4 rifles with a set of grenades and explosives. It is specified that the Russian army pushed back the enemy. According to preliminary data, the sabotage and reconnaissance group has now broken up into small groups and dispersed in the plantings of the Shostka district of the Sumy region.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

It is also assumed that the attempt to storm the border was organized by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) to distract attention from the failures at the front.

Before attempting to break through, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region

On Tuesday morning, there was a report of a massive shelling of a residential area in the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. The aftermath of the attack before the sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to break through was filmed on video.

It shows that a number of houses were seriously damaged, debris from buildings and pieces of asphalt torn out by shell strikes are visible on the road. At least five people were wounded as a result of the shelling, including three children. According to the head of the region, they were taken to the Sudzhansky District Hospital.

According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the city with artillery and maintained fire, operating from tanks and launching kamikaze drones.