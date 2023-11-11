The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Krupetsky customs post in the Kursk region with a 122-mm howitzer

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Krupetsky customs post in the Kursk region, shelling was carried out from a 122-mm howitzer. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

The attack was carried out the day before for about half an hour at the customs and logistics terminal in the village of Kozino, Rylsky district, about a kilometer from the border of the Russian region with Ukraine.

A total of six shells were fired. The target was presumably one of the customs temporary storage warehouses. The attack ended in vain. There were no destructions or casualties.

On the night of November 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems on duty intercepted two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Smolensk and Moscow regions. The head of the Smolensk region Vasily Anokhin said that there were no casualties at the site of the drone crash.