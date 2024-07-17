Smirnov: Ukrainian Armed Forces dropped a drone on a fire station in Kursk Oblast, there is a wounded person

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a fire station in the village of Tetkino in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region using a drone. This was reported by the acting governor of the Russian region, Alexey Smirnov, in Telegram-channel.

He noted that as a result of the device being dropped, the duty rescuer was injured. The injured man was taken to the Glushkovskaya District Hospital for assistance.

“As a result of the copter attack, a service truck and a private car were damaged,” Smirnov explained.

Before this, the Ministry of Defense reported three drones shot down overnight in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions. The department clarified that no civilians were injured as a result of the incident, and no damage was found on the ground.