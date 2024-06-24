Podolyak: there is not and cannot be any peaceful life in Crimea

Advisor to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, said that there is not and cannot be any peaceful life in Crimea. He made this statement the day after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol, when four people became victims of the terrorist attack. More than 150 more people received various injuries as a result of debris falling from an American rocket onto a large beach.

There are not and cannot be any beaches, tourist areas or other fictitious signs of peaceful life in Crimea. (…) Crimea is also a large military camp and warehouse with hundreds of direct military targets Mikhail Podolyak Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Mikhail Podolyak Photo: Xinhua/Shadati/Globallookpress.com

Russia promised a response to Kyiv’s threats

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa, commenting on Podolyak’s words, said that these threats will not go unanswered.

These threats are blackmail. Blackmail of the authorities, blackmail of the population. Obviously, the Americans understand that today the conditions of negotiations are quite weak for them, and they have not achieved the results that were planned. That’s why attempts are now being made to change the situation: to intimidate the people, to intimidate the country’s leadership Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

He stressed that Russia will resist any threats and will certainly identify and name everyone who was involved in the terrorist attack. “Those who launched drones from the territories of NATO countries, who sent missiles. We understand whose satellites are controlling these actions, and one day we will call them to account,” he said.

As Senator Sergei Tsekov noted, after the attack on Sevastopol, the Russian side’s demands on Kyiv during possible negotiations will become more stringent. According to him, they will be completely different than two or three days ago.

Russia accused the United States of complicity in the terrorist attack; NATO called Russian information about the attack on Sevastopol unreliable

Moscow accused Washington of open hybrid war against the Russian Federation. The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that it was the United States that transferred ATACMS missiles with cluster munitions used to organize the terrorist attack to Ukraine.

Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

In response to this, the official representative of NATO’s foreign policy service, Peter Stano, said that statements about a strike on Sevastopol with long-range NATO weapons are unreliable, and the European Union does not condemn the incident. According to him, for the EU, the Russian side’s statements about Kyiv’s actions “have close to zero credibility and cannot be trusted.” Thus, Stano commented on the accusations of the Russian Federation of using cluster ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the strike.

According to Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, the United States demonstratively supports strikes against civilians. He emphasized that the attack was carried out purposefully at the time of the greatest concentration of people on the beach. In addition, the ambassador recalled that the country celebrated a major Orthodox holiday on this day – Trinity.

On the afternoon of June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched five ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads at Sevastopol. Four of them were destroyed by air defense systems, another deviated from the flight path and exploded over the city. Its debris scattered across the beach with vacationers. According to the latest data, two of the children injured in the attack are in extremely serious condition, and six more are in intensive care. 22 people, including 12 children, sent special flight of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Moscow.

Crimea became a Russian region in 2014 following a referendum after a coup in Ukraine. 96.77 percent of voters in Crimea and 95.6 percent in Sevastopol were in favor of joining the Russian Federation.