Italian Ambassador Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry Over Rai Journalists’ Report from Kursk Region

Italian Ambassador to Moscow Cecilia Piccioni was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to the illegal entry of Italian journalists into the Kursk region to cover the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

In flagrant violation of Russian legislation and basic rules of journalistic ethics, Italian correspondents used their presence on the territory of our country to whitewash propaganda support for the crimes of the Kyiv regime. Russian Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also emphasized that at the moment Russian law enforcement officers are taking steps to legally assess the actions committed by Italian citizens, “which fall under the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.”

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) requested access from Russia to send its mission to the Kursk region, and then to Belgorod and Bryansk. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called this another performance, when “human rights issues are used as a political tool.”

Zakharova accused journalists of distorting facts

Maria Zakharova commented on the reports of journalists from the Italian state television and radio company Rai, who penetrated the Kursk region, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The diplomat stressed that the reporters had rewritten the facts. According to her, they called black white and white black.

Everyone saw and, accordingly, the experts read those alleged reports that they made directly about Kursk, where the facts were literally not distorted, but rewritten, turned upside down Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova pointed out that journalists from the Italian television and radio company Rai were escorted to the Kursk region to spread fake news about the situation in the region. According to her, there is already a “huge amount of material” that the Russian side has debunked “with facts in hand”, so “a combination of bringing Italian journalists to the site and being present there was needed.”

German journalist complains of attacks over truth about Ukrainian Armed Forces situation

German journalist Julian Repke complained about attacks because of the truth about the situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. According to him, the fact that Ukraine is suffering losses in the region is unbearable for some people.

The amount of personal attacks and insults I receive for every bit of information that pro-Ukrainian activists don’t like is truly astounding. The fact that Ukraine is suffering losses during the Kursk offensive seems unbearable to some people Julian Repke journalist

Irish journalist Chey Bowes also accused Western media of ignoring the heavy losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.