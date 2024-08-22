Footage of Russian Armed Forces tanks striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast published

Footage has emerged of a column of Russian tanks attacking the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. The video shows seven Russian tanks heading along a road towards the enemy. At certain moments, some of the combat vehicles fire their guns. The battle is being supported by artillery, aviation, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Also on August 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the moment the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ electronic intelligence station was destroyed in the border area of ​​the Kursk region.

During reconnaissance activities in the border area of ​​the Kursk region, servicemen of the Sever group of troops identified the Plastun electronic intelligence (SIR) station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Defense Ministry noted that the SIGINT was destroyed using a Lancet loitering munition. Objective control footage confirmed that the target had been hit.

Also today, footage emerged of the Mi-35M helicopter’s army aviation crew striking camouflaged Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment with air-launched missiles. The coordinates for this were designated by the forward air controller.

According to the Defense Ministry, during the entire period of military actions in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 4.7 thousand fighters. They also stated that the enemy lost 68 tanks, 53 armored personnel carriers, 32 artillery pieces and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems in more than two weeks of fighting.

Related materials:

Russian soldiers destroyed an American Abrams tank in the Kursk direction

Russian soldiers have destroyed an American Abrams tank in the Kursk direction. This was reported by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov.

At the front, everything is fine for us so far, everything is under control. The enemy did not undertake active combat operations today, but at the same time, we destroyed about a dozen units of equipment, including pickups, and, as they say, one tank today Abrams Apti Alaudinov Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

According to him, Russian military personnel destroyed several artillery units of various calibers and several command posts.

State Duma Defense Committee member Viktor Zavarzin, commenting on the appearance of the American tank, emphasized that all Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment will be destroyed. The deputy reported that the Russian Armed Forces are monitoring the situation in the Kursk and Belgorod directions.

Related materials:

During the day, several Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered in the Kursk region

During the day on August 22, several sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were discovered and destroyed in the Kursk region.

One of them appeared in the forests of the Kursk region near the settlement of Skrylyevka, it consisted of servicemen from the 82nd airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and tried to penetrate deep into Russian territory. Russian servicemen destroyed two combat armored vehicles and seven fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another Ukrainian soldier was captured in the border area.

According to the Defense Ministry, units of the Sever group of troops also continue to destroy enemy assault groups in the direction of Komarovka and Malaya Loknya. In addition, Russian troops have thwarted attempts to attack in the direction of Korenevo, Kremyanoye, Martynovka, Olgovka and Russkoye Porechny in the Kursk Region.

The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, said that the Russian army in the Kursk region began to “push back” enemy units, and their advance in the specified area was stopped.

Marines of the 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a reconnaissance group near the village of Melovoye in the Kursk Region. Russian soldiers also destroyed a Kozak armored vehicle and captured NATO-style weapons, including a Belgian-American M249 SAW light machine gun.

In addition, American mercenaries as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to break into the village of Russkaya Konopelka in the Sudzhansky District of the Kursk Region. Russian fighters repelled the attack and eliminated the enemy, including members of the American private military company (PMC) Forward Observation Group (FOG).

A soldier of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade (OMBr) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Dublin said that the command of the Russian army figured out the goals of the Ukrainian troops’ operation in the Kursk region and successfully continued the offensive in the Pokrovsk direction. He added that the beginning of the operation raised the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but after a short time the soldiers realized the futility of the invasion.

In Kursk Oblast, battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been going on for more than two weeks. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in Belgorod and Bryansk Oblasts.