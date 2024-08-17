WP: Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk disrupted secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region disrupted secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which the parties were planning to hold in Qatar in August, The Washington Post (WP) claims.

According to the publication, they intended to reach an agreement on stopping strikes on energy facilities. At the same time, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations were going to communicate not directly, but through Qatari intermediaries.

The Washington Post, citing diplomats and officials familiar with the dialogue, reportedthat Ukraine and Russia were planning to send delegations to Doha in August to negotiate an agreement on both sides to stop attacks on energy infrastructure. This agreement would amount to a partial ceasefire.

The talks would not have been direct, however, with Qatari diplomats acting as intermediaries and meeting separately with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations. An unnamed official told the newspaper that both sides had agreed to meet, with only minor details remaining to be worked out. The Ukrainians allegedly wanted a potential agreement similar to the grain deal brokered by Turkey and the UN in 2022.

According to some officials quoted by the newspaper, this agreement could lead in the future to negotiations on settling the military conflict as a whole.

However, the talks were disrupted by Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region. Qatar was not informed of the attack in advance. The talks were allegedly postponed by the Russian side, but there is no talk of a complete cancellation. “Russia did not cancel the talks, they said: give us time,” an unnamed diplomat is quoted as saying. At the same time, Ukraine was allegedly still ready to send its delegation to Doha, but Qatar refused, not considering a one-sided meeting useful.

Negotiations may still take place

WP added that the communication could still take place, but only in the format of a video conference. The date was named – August 22. After which Kyiv “will hold consultations with partners on the implementation of the discussed issues,” the article adds.

There are also estimates from some high-ranking Ukrainian officials who are skeptical about the chances of reaching an agreement: some estimated them at 20 percent, while others believed that they were even less, and “even if the attack on the Kursk region had not taken place.”

The State Duma announced that Ukraine has lulled its vigilance

First Deputy Chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova responded to information about the disruption of the planned meeting of delegations from Moscow and Kyiv.

“When some negotiations begin, we see that Ukraine is lulling its vigilance. It seems like negotiations, the Ukrainian side is ready, there will be no unnecessary manifestations on their part. When negotiations are being prepared, everyone calms down in general, so everyone starts thinking that this is lulling vigilance, and here, on the contrary, there is activity. But the West probably does not want this,” the deputy said.

Russia says Ukrainian Armed Forces attack puts talks on hold

Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik stated that by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv has put the topic of peace negotiations with Russia on hold.

“There is evidence that it was precisely through terrorist actions in the Kursk direction that Ukraine at least put the track related to peace negotiations on a long-term pause,” he emphasized.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov believed that after the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Kursk Oblast, Russia cannot negotiate with the country’s current authorities. “Kyiv is simply a puppet in someone else’s hands. If we need to conduct serious negotiations, then we need to conduct them with those on whom this puppet depends,” he said.

Irish journalist and entrepreneur Chey Bowes also stated that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are impossible as long as Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are on Russian territory.