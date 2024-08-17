WP: Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actions near Kursk disrupted secret negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

The attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Kursk region has allegedly disrupted secret talks between Russia and Ukraine in Qatar on a partial ceasefire that were scheduled for August. This stated The Washington Post (WP) newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Russia and Ukraine were planning to send delegations to Doha this month for secret talks on an agreement to stop attacks on energy facilities for two months. Moreover, the talks would not have been direct – Qatari diplomats would have acted as mediators and met separately with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations. According to some officials quoted by the newspaper, this agreement could also lead to talks on settling the military conflict.

However, the meetings were disrupted by Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region. They were allegedly postponed (but not cancelled) by Russian officials.

Ukraine did not warn Qatar about the attack on Russian territory. At the same time, Kyiv allegedly wanted to send its delegation to Doha anyway, but Qatar refused, as it did not consider a one-sided meeting useful.

At the same time, it is claimed that the negotiations will still take place on August 22, but only in the format of a video conference. After that, Kyiv “will hold consultations with partners on the implementation of the discussed issues,” the newspaper added. It also cited the opinion of some Ukrainian officials who estimated the success of the negotiations at only 20 percent.

Earlier, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik stated that by attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv had put the topic of peace negotiations with Russia on hold.