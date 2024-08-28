The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an oil depot near the village of Molodezhny in the Rostov region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked an oil depot in the Rostov region. This was reported by the publication Baza in Telegram-channel.

The attack on the facility located near the village of Molodezhny in the Kamensky district of the region occurred at about 3:00 on the night of Wednesday, August 28. During the attack, two drones fell on the territory of the oil depot, a fire started, and three tanks caught fire.

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Two fire trains are currently working at the site of the fire.

Earlier, the head of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev reported that the air defense system shot down four drones in the region.