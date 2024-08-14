Pentagon: US still investigating targets of Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Kursk region

The US administration is still asking the Ukrainian authorities about the goals of the attack on the Kursk region. This was stated by the Pentagon press secretary Patrick Ryder. He also could not specify how Washington assesses the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region – as an operation or a raid. In his opinion, the Ukrainians themselves should speak about this.

We are in contact with our Ukrainian counterparts to get more details about their objectives regarding their operations, but I have nothing beyond that. Patrick Ryder Pentagon Press Secretary

The Pentagon press secretary referred the question to the Russian Ministry of Defense about whether units of the Russian Armed Forces had been redeployed from other areas to defend the Kursk region.

Ryder also stated that Kyiv did not warn the US authorities about the plans for the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

No, they did not inform us in advance. Yes, we are consulting, discussing it with them. Patrick Ryder Pentagon Press Secretary

The official emphasized that the Ukrainian side, by using American weapons on Russian territory, is within the framework of the policy established by the United States.

Related materials:

A similar statement was made by the Deputy Spokesman for the US State Department, Vedant Patel. He said that Washington was not involved in the offensive carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. According to the State Department official, the United States did not take any part in planning the Ukrainian invasion of Russia.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) During a visit to Kyiv, he praised Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. The parliamentarian called the operation “bold and wonderful.”

Biden responded for the first time to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into the Kursk region

US President Joe Biden has publicly commented for the first time on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ foray into Russian territory. In his opinion, it creates a “real dilemma” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatens to put him in a difficult situation.

We are in direct and constant contact with the Ukrainians. That’s all I’ll say while the situation is in the active phase Joe Biden US President

Prior to this, the American leader refused to publicly comment on the attack on the Kursk region, despite press reports that the attack was planned with his participation.

Related materials:

Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, supported the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, in a conversation with the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, on behalf of the entire European Union, expressed support for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russian territory.

I reaffirmed the EU’s full support for the struggle of the Ukrainian people Josep Borrell head of European diplomacy

He stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive near Kursk demonstrates the inability of Russian President Vladimir Putin to break the resistance of the Ukrainian people.

During the meeting, Kuleba informed Borrell about the details of Ukraine’s operation in the Kursk region. He noted that Kyiv and Brussels were focused on steps to expand cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union in the area of ​​arms production and supply.

The President of Finland Alexander Stubb also spoke about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ sortie. He called the actions of the Ukrainian troops absolutely legitimate: in this way, Kyiv allegedly exercises its right to “protect the territory.”

Fighting with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region has been going on for a week. According to the latest data, 28 settlements are under the control of Ukrainian troops in the region. Ukraine is also attempting to penetrate the territory of the Belgorod region.